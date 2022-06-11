PennDOT postpones Route 15 work until next weekend

A threat of rain this weekend postponed PennDOT's plans for construction work on Route 15.

The work was to be done around-the-clock until Saturday morning, but now that work will be done Friday, June 17, into Saturday, June 18. The contractor will close the northbound right lane around 5:30 p.m. and the southbound right land after 7 p.m. on Friday. The work is expected to be completed by the evening of June 18.

The work being done is part of the resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from south of York Spring in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

The existing asphalt, concrete and subbase will be removed from the right lanes and will be replaced with new subbase, asphalt base and binder and will be repeated in the passing lanes on northbound and southbound Route 15 the weekend starting Friday, June 24.

The Route 15 project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.

The project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

