New Northeastern grad living 'every farm boy's dream'

Owen Beshore was still figuring out his path in life when the high schooler heard about “every farm boy’s dream” — to work at least once for Nuemillar Harvesting in the Midwest.

Thanks to Northeastern High's new Commercial Driver's License program, the now-18-year-old is living his dream,

Beshore graduated June 1 as the school's first student to earn a CDL.

He said he had considered word-working and photography, but he didn’t think he would make either his future. The teen heard about Nuemillar Harvesting from friends in his 4H Club,

Beshore said he liked the idea because the company would pay him to learn what he wants to do. So he started working around that idea and set his mind on becoming a truck driver.

More:York City completes deal to sell wastewater system

More:York County cyclist on life support after beaten with own bike: Report

More:York County happenings: License plates; Artistic workshop; art exhibit; 'Peter and the Wolf'

Beshore got into driving because it pays well and is an important skill in demand. He saw that firsthand during the pandemic, when there weren’t enough drivers to get products to everyone.

“I think it is something that’s needed because if you don’t have somebody to truck the food and if you don’t have somebody to grow the food, then you’re not going to have the food,” he said.

He started working on local farms and learned how to drive a stick shift truck while moving square bails. Then he heard about the Northeastern High School DRIVE program that was started four years ago. The program was made to help students pass a CDL permit exam.

It includes nine weeks of theory and nine weeks of practicing.

It offers lessons from driver education teacher Chad Forry and on a simulator. The simulator throws everything possible at the driver, from brakes going out to a deer running in front of the truck at the student. It also monitors how they react, if they look both ways and how much time they spend texting while driving.

Forry also teaches lessons in a box truck on the road, which he added this year. Beshore practiced driving a box truck donated by Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in an empty portion of the school’s parking lot.

Beshore was initially concerned about taking the class because Forry didn’t offer Class A, due to there not being a truck to practice on. He decided to take it anyway and realized Forry helped him through steps he would have otherwise missed.

The teen also felt much safer after driving in a simulator and practicing in the parking lot. He didn’t feel rushed on getting onto the road.

“I didn’t feel in the parking lot that I was rushed to get out on the road,” he said, explaining he took his time in the parking lot, checking the truck before he hit the road.

On the simulator, if a car pulls out suddenly or a tire catches fire, the driver learns to react correctly to the situation. However, unlike in the real world, no one gets hurt if it goes south and the drivers can learn what to do better in the future.

“Learning to shift on this to double-clutch tractor trailer was very beneficial,” he said, adding he had no previous experience double-clutching, which is when the driver uses the clutch twice while shifting gear.

Forry helped prepare him for the testing because the instructor can’t administer the test himself. But he helped the teen get a physical, drug test and a permit.

More:Multi-agency York County CARE Team always ready

More:York Academy celebrates inaugural graduation ceremony with Class of 2022

More:Congratulations seniors! York County's 2022 graduations in photos

Beshore practiced regularly on school grounds and the simulator for the permit when he was in school. During his sophomore and junior years, he drove in the parking lot in the morning, he practiced during homeroom and he practiced on a tractor-trailer in the afternoons.

After he got his permit, Beshore practiced on Walker Farm’s trucks, driving them on the road or loops around the farm.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The hard work paid off May 3 when he earned his CDL before graduating and now he gets to live out his dream. He will spend a little time driving here, but Beshore will fly out June 25 to work for Nuemillar Harvesting until around Thanksgiving. There, he will work be driving and working with a combine crew. After that, he will work locally for Walker Farm and Sullivan Hauling.

He plans to open a farm someday with a roadside stand to sell flowers and vegetables.

Beshore was in a class with two other students. One will graduate in August after he turns 18, which is the legally required age for the permit. The other student needs a few more days of training after coming in with no experience of driving a truck.

And Forry’s class is looking to be even bigger next year.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.