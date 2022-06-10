West York police identify, charge four suspects in Turkey Hill robbery

West York police have charged four suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery late Wednesday in the borough.

Nazir Coste-Alcantara, 19; Luis De La Rosa-Ozoria, 21; Leonel Del Rosario, 22; and Lerwan Vazques-Suarez, 16, all of Lancaster, were charged with numerous offenses, including robbery conspiracy and firearms charges, West York Borough Police Chief Matthew Millsaps said in a statement. Vasques-Suarez, even though he is 16, is being charged as an adult.

The four were taken to York County Central Booking for preliminary arraignment.

The armed robbery occurred around midnight Wednesday at the Turkey Hill convenience store in the 1500 block of West Market Street. The four entered the store wearing ski masks and latex gloves and carrying firearms.

According to the statement, after pushing one employee to the ground and pulling a handgun on another employee, the four demanded cash and, after receiving it, left the store.

Two West York officers responded to the store and were assisted by West Manchester Township and York City police.

After a description of the suspects was obtained, police almost immediately were able to locate the vehicle with the four suspects who matched the description on Dewey Street and West Princess Street, according to Millsaps.

All four were detained, and a firearm, cash from the robbery, latex gloves and clothing items matching those worn during the robbery, including the ski masks, were recovered, police said.

None of the Turkey Hill employees were injured during the robbery.

