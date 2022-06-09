Rain could dampen weekend plans around York County

Weekend plans in York County could be dampened a little this weekend with a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday will be cloudy and windy, with a high of 80 and west winds gusting up to 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday night will see a low of 54 and continued gusty winds.

After a sunny Friday with a high of 79 and a low of 60, rain chances start to grow after 2 a.m. Saturday, the forecast from the National Weather Service said. There is a 50% chance of rain at that time, with new rain amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch predicted.

There's an 80% chance of rain Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts are predicted to be between a half and three quarters of an inch. A high temperature of 71 is predicted, the weather service said.

Saturday night, there is a 30% chance of rain with a chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. and less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected, according to the forecast. A low of 57 degrees is predicted.

There is a 30% chance of rain Sunday with a high of 79 degrees and a low of 62. Rain chances go up between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The first day of the work week looks clear, with a high temperature Monday of 83 and a low of 61, the weather service predicted.

