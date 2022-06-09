Inspection crowns royal burger place with violations

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected June 6, 2022

BURGER KING No. 1559 - 2400 MT ROSE AVE. - York, PA 17402

Exposed food preparation observed in cooks line and fryer area under dirty ventilation ducts, equipment, attachments (such as monitors, pipes, push button pads, etc.) and subject to potential contamination.

Upper interior of microwave a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Old food residue observed in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

The hand wash sink in the drive through area was blocked by ice buckets and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of flying insect activity in drive through, mop sink, and BIB storage areas.

Kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Floors under equipment have heavy accumulation of oil, foods and filth.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Exterior surfaces of fryers and fryer casters are grease laden and very dirty.

Observed cooking equipment / and holding equipment, in the food preparation areas, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Hood systems are extremely filthy, greasy, dusty and are in need of cleaning.

Observed monitoring screens, push button pads, bulk ingredient storage equipment, in cooks line and food preparation areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Non-food contact surfaces throughout facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Floor in the kitchen and storage areas is made of ceramic tile and is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Grout between tiles throughout kitchen has deteriorated, tiles around the mop sink are broken.

Food employee observed in fryer area, wearing bracelets and watch arms.

Food employees observed in cooks line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

