Four arrested after armed robbery at Turkey Hill in West York

Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday night in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store in West York.

The armed robbery occurred earlier Wednesday at the Turkey Hill located in the 1500 block of West Market Street.

West York Borough Police said that the robbers entered the store with firearms, and the clerk was assaulted during the course of the robbery.

All four individuals who were arrested are from Lancaster, police said.

West York Borough Police were assisted by West Manchester Township Police and York City in apprehending the four, who are currently in custody.

More information on the robbery will be released later, police said.

