Drugs, cash seized in West Manchester Township traffic stop

A traffic stop June 3 resulted in the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs and cash by West Manchester Township Police.

The traffic stop was made around 3:49 p.m. in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue in West Manchester Township by Officers Lynn Anderson and Brad Engle. The vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.

According to a statement from police, Anderson developed probable cause to start an investigation into the possibility that illegal drugs may be in the vehicle. Anderson explained to the man the evidence he had and the man consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the course of the search, Anderson and Engle uncovered 1,175 individually packaged narcotics including marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, the release said. Police also said there was additional evidence found indicating that the packaged drugs were being held for sale. There was also $1,000 in cash found.

Anderson ultimately released the man pending the investigation. Charges are still forthcoming, police said, at which time the suspect's name will be released.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

