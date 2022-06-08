York City man sentenced to 19 years on federal drug, firearms charges

A York City man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Tuesday on federal drug trafficking charges as well as possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

Matthew Jeremy Acevedo, 31, pleaded guilty to trafficking over five kilograms of methamphetamines, trafficking fentanyl and being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The drugs and firearms were seized June 21, 2021 after a search warrant was executed on Acevedo’s home in York. During the search, according to the statement, police seized 17 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, firearms, and other drug trafficking materials. Acevedo was previously convicted felon and prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

More:Dog tethering investigation leads to drug charges: police

More:Freedom Square, billed as 'York County's newest town,' receives conditional approval

More:Driver tried to 'catch air' before crash that killed friend, police say

The case was investigated by the York County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Michael Consiglio prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of opioids.

Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin and fentanyl traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.