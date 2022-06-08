Transgender pastor makes history as he's ordained in Lutheran church

In rainbow Vans high tops, tattoos and a red and rainbow stole, a local vicar made history when he became the first openly transgender pastor in the Lower Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, in York City, was decorated with balloons, flowers and LGBTQ flags, and musicians performed Phillip Phillips's song “Home.”

Jonah Davis, 37, in a white robe, was surrounded Sunday by pastors holding pride flags or wearing pride colors on their stoles as they walked into the sanctuary.

When the big moment came, Davis kneeled in front of the dais and the clergy surrounded him, putting their hands on his shoulders. All prayed over him and then draped across his shoulders a red stole with pride and trans flags.

The newly Rev. Davis said, "I cried so much out of excitement and joy." He felt spiritually fed and compelled "to do all of the things."

Davis said he is excited to take on his new adventure that has been in the works for many years.

When Davis was younger, he wasn’t sure he should be a pastor because he didn’t feel he had the gifts needed. He walked away from the church in 2004 for a few years but never quit the faith completely.

That all changed as pieces of his life started to come together. Davis said he returned to the church around 2009 because of the grace and love that kept driving his passion to be a Lutheran.

He also longed for community and being able to work for the community.

"There's more work to be done,” he said, explaining he realized he needed to help others who had been hurt by the church.

Davis explained some Christian denominations banned members of the LGBTQ community from being in church or clergy members and even persecuted them.

“Across the world, we’ve seen like terrible persecution, even fatalities,” he said, adding there was spiritual abuse as well, such as conversion camps.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, or ELCA, began to make amends in 2009 and authorized members of the LGBTQ community to become clergy, which hadn’t been allowed before.

The church also created "reconciling in Christ" communities, which are open, affirming and inclusive churches that celebrate the LGBTQ community. Not all ECLA churches are designated, but those that are will display signs about it.

The church is still working on repairing those relationships, Davis said.

"One of the big things, when we think about being in community again, is that we pay reparations to those who have been injured because it gives a good faith effort that people know it is now a safe and caring and responsible place, because so much damage has been done," he said. "Unless we own our own challenges and difficulties as a church, we can't truly can't go into relationship and into community in an honest way."

While Davis was exploring, he spent a summer in Guatemala and another in Latvia. He also completed a degree in graphic design and was a training administrator for a physical therapy company.

One weekend in April 2017, he attended a discernment weekend, where Christians can explore what God called them to do to serve, in Gettysburg.

“That weekend solidified the call,” he said, explaining he knew he had to be a pastor.

Six months later, Davis started seminary.

Davis transitioned in 2020, while he was in seminary, which welcomed him for who he was. He came into his own, he said, developing a bigger drive to help LGBTQ members.

The final piece was Sunday, when he went from being a vicar, or assistant minister, to a fully ordained pastor, which allows him to now preside over a service or teach and preach.

Davis, who doesn't look like a typical pastor thanks to the indie/punk rock vibe found in his tattoos, gauges, piercings and mohawk, was questioned about his appearance and dealt with some pushback from other congregations. But he finds his style is a good way to open conversation.

It will help him as Union Evangelical Lutheran’s director of children, youth and family ministries and the LGBTQ outreach coordinator. He finds his style will help remind people he isn't a "stuffy" person.

Davis has started his work with the LGBTQ community through the school districts to create a Pride Dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, for local high schoolers at the church, 408 W. Market St. All are welcome and the event is free. Attendees will have to call ahead at 717-843-7897.

Davis said, using his own experience, he wants to show these groups, "The church doesn't have to be harmful."

He wants to have an open dialogue, which doesn’t have to be spiritual. Davis said he is bringing spirituality into the outreach, but not bringing the church full force.

“I think our big thing is we need to build those relationships,” he said, explaining it’s not about telling people God loves them and they need to come back to the church right now, because that’s not helpful.

"But rather, let people see I am queer and trans in the church," he said. "There is safe here and build those relations, be in the community, that's the big thing."

He said he wants to build places where people can be safe, feel comfortable and be authentic to who they are.

“I think authenticity goes such a far-reaching process … the church hasn’t often allowed that,” he said, adding as people wrestle with any faith, they need to have a comfortable place to go.

