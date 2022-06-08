Route 15 reconstruction work continues this weekend: Expect delays

PennDOT is reminding area motorists that bridge approach reconstruction is expected to continue on Route 15 this weekend.

The road construction work is just south of Clear Spring Road in York County and is part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

The approach work will be done around-the-clock with the southbound right lane being closed Friday just after 7 p.m. The existing asphalt will be removed from the right lane and will be replaced with new road surfacing. This work is expected to be completed by the night of Saturday, June 11. Work on the northbound right lane was completed last weekend.

This process will be repeated start on the morning of Friday, June 24, in the left (passing) lanes on northbound and southbound Route 15 with completion expected the night of Saturday, June 25.

Paving will be performed at a later date. This work is weather permitting.

The Route 15 project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.

This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

