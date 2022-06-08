Blind York County man to rappel 10 stories for VisionCorps Eye Drop fundraiser

Reggie Taylor has had many challenges in his life, including being blinded in 2016 after he was shot in the face.

Taylor's vision loss journey was made easier by VisionCorps, whose services have helped him since 2017 to learn to cope and live with his loss of sight and gain independence.

Taylor, 55, of York County, wants to give back to VisionCorps for what they have done for him. He is doing so by participating in the third annual Eye Drop, set for Friday in Lancaster.

He will be one of 70 people rappelling from the top of the 10-story Holiday Inn in Lancaster. The event, which raises funds for VisionCorps, starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m.

Those who want to donate to VisionCorps during the the fundraiser can do so by going to www.EyeDrop2022.org.

Taylor will be making his way down the side of the building between noon and 12:30 p.m.

"I'm really excited," Taylor said. "It's my first time. I'm looking forward to doing that."

Taylor will receive training an hour before he makes his big drop from the top of the building.

Carol Gifford, community relation coordinator for VisionCorps, said the majority of the people rappelling Friday have raised at least $1,000, which goes toward providing services for the blind and visually impaired.

The goal is to raise $175,000 through the event to continue those services, which are offered at no cost to those who need it. By Wednesday afternoon, more than $120,000 had been raised.

Gifford said some of those rappelling are part of teams that raised funds together. Taylor is part of VisionCorps' team, Gifford said.

VisionCorps provides service, including education and prevention of blindness, rehabilitation and employment to individuals. VisionCorps serves clients ranging in age from birth to seniors.

VisionCorps, which has served the blind and vision impaired for the last 100 years, serves York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Adams and Chester counties.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.