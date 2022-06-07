Shooter sentenced in motorcyclist's 2020 death

A judge ordered a York City man to a maximum of four years in prison for a shooting that killed a member of a motorcycle club two years ago.

Dasean Morris, 20, was sentenced Monday after a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter at the end of his trial on April 1. He was acquitted of first- and third-degree murder charges in the process.

For involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor charge, York County Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook ordered Morris to serve two to four years at a state prison. According to court records, he was also given credit for 657 days he had served at York County Prison — the time is about two months shy of two years.

Morris was accused of firing a gun from a car as he drove past members of the Thunderguards motorcycle club outside their clubhouse in the 900 block of East Clarke Avenue in July 2020.

One man in the group, Kyle Hagenbuch, 26, of Carbon County, was shot in the head. He died about two days later from his injury.

Police said they found a Glock handgun in Morris’ front right pocket with a live round in it, according to charging documents. Morris was driving a Toyota Corolla with a Florida registration.

In video footage, a black car can be seen driving east past a group of motorcyclists. After passing the group, the vehicle slowed down and stopped, police said.

“During that brief period of time, the driver is seen coming out of the driver side of the vehicle and at the time the group of motorcyclists are seen flinching and ducking,” according to charging documents. “The victim is struck and falls to the ground.”

Police said investigators relied on witnesses and surveillance video from various businesses on East Clarke Avenue to identify Morris as the suspect in the case.

Prosecutors alleged Morris was upset that a club member had touched or blocked his car.

Jurors deliberated nearly three days before reaching their verdict.

