Rainy days ahead for York County, thunderstorms possible

Your chances of getting wet in York County are pretty good through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Rain is forecast late Tuesday, with a 40% chance of precipitation after 5 p.m. and thunderstorms possible. Weather will be most cloudy, with a high temperature around 76. A south wind of 10 to 13 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New rain amounts of a tenth to a quarter inch are predicted and possibly more in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m. with a low temperature of 61, according to the NWS. New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, with winds between 6 to 10 mph and gusts up to 22 mph.

Chances of rain go up on Wednesday night, according to the forecast. After a high of 83 during the day and a 30% chance of rain, those chances go up to 80% Wednesday night, with a low of 66. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of a inch are expected. Those showers are expected after 2 a.m.

More:Child abducted from Springettsbury Township found safe: Police

More:Police search for woman who allegedly stole car with child inside; 2-year-old is safe

During the day Thursday, there is a 60% chance of showers before 8 a.m., with a high temperature of 79. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are expected. Clouds clear out Thursday night, with a low of 60, the forecast said.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.