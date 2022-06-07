Former supervisor at Navy depot sentenced for sexually assaulting subordinate

A former military agency supervisor from York County was ordered to do two months in prison after he admitted he sexually assaulted a woman at a government agency three years ago.

A federal judge sentenced Jared Heisey, 32, of Newberry Township, to two months in prison and five months of home detention, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Harrisburg said in a news release Thursday.

Heisey pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a subordinate last November.

He was a supervisor with the Defense Logistics Agency when investigators alleged he had an employee help him count inventory in a remote building at the Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg in August 2019.

When they went inside, Heisey allegedly grabbed the employee’s neck, pinned her to a wall and made sexual comments, the release states.

The Defense Logistics Agency operates under the U.S. Defense Department to provide combat support to military personnel.

The case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

As part of his sentence, Heisey was also ordered to undergo counseling.

