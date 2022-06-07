Artists take creations to the community on the Penn Street Art Bridge

Artists use various mediums to create their works.

Roger Myers and Nelson Delgado use a bridge.

They are among the many artists in the past five years who have used the Penn Street Art Bridge to express their artistic side.

Established in 2017, the Penn Street Art Bridge is a way to transform a “vandalism issue” into a creative community asset.

The art bridge is a footbridge connecting the 200 block of North Penn Street with Gay Avenue, close to Farquhar Park in York City.

Myers has been producing art on the bridge since it was opened up to artists.

"There's different all the time," Myers said, "We try to change it to challenge ourselves. A lot of people enjoy it and love it."

Delgado is new to the art bridge scene.

"I am the rookie," Delgado said. "I've been drawing on paper since I was a kid. Spray painting, I am new to this. I am a year into it."

Delgado got started creating on the bridge by watching Myers do his work. After a while, he jumped in and started painting as well.

The subject matter of what goes on the bridge depends on what's going on at the time. The two recently put up a piece to honor the 2022 graduates. Myers did a nurse with a face mask on the bridge when the COVID-19 pandemic first started, which won a lot of acclaim. Myers also welcomed the street rod drivers last year with a piece when they came to town.

With Juneteenth and the Fourth of July upcoming, Myers said he will be working on something surrounding those themes.

"We just like to make sure everyone gets a vibe of what's going on," Delgado said.

Every season things change on the bridge, Delgado said, unless something occurs, like when Kobe Bryant died.

Many of the artists that create works on the bridge, Myers said, didn't receive formal art training.

"A lot of the guys that come out here and do the art are tattooers as a way to get their shop recognized," Myers said.

Myers started out as an air brush artist and transferred that talent to the bridge.

"When I first started doing it, I did it for kids," Myers said. "I didn't want them to see all the crazy stuff that was up there."

He drew various cartoon characters when he started.

"That transformed into more grown-up things like the hot rods," Myers said. "The kids like that, too. I like to bring everyone along."

A basic art piece on the bridge takes two or three days to complete, Myers said. If he wants create something more detailed, it's longer.

"To me, the work is never done," he said. "You always add on. A picture is worth a thousand words. If I get really detailed with it and really get into it, it can take hours."

Delgado painted the Puerto Rican flag once. It took him 62 hours to complete.

Some works become interactive. Myers painted a limousine people could sit in one time. Another artist painted a surf board they could stand on.

"Usually when I put something up, it's to take pictures with," Myers said.

Delgado said people do video shoots at the bridge constantly.

"Everybody, constantly, does photo shoots on that wall," Delgado said. "It's something that's well known."

When they did the mural honoring the graduates, Delgado said a lot of people came and took pictures. The same was true for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.

Many artists work on the bridge, Myers said. When he puts something up, it usually inspires the next guy to come along and put something up.

They all look at it as a way to bring something bright and inspirational to the neighborhood.

"It's fun though. It's all for the community. That's the way we look at it," Delgado said.

