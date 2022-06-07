Area law enforcement agencies getting ready for National Night Out

York County residents will have a chance to meet their local law enforcement officers and — their neighbors, too — on National Night Out Aug. 2.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department, York County Regional Police Department and York City Police are planning activities surrounding National Night Out, which allows residents to interact with police and get to know their neighbors.

York County Regional Police

York County Regional Police and Dallastown Borough will have their 12th annual National Night Out event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dallastown Community Park, 50 South School Place.

Residents can meet their local police, EMS workers and firefighters during the event as well as plenty of fun activities, crime prevention information and entertainment. The event is free to the public.

More:Congratulations seniors! York County's 2022 graduations in photos

More:Police search for woman who allegedly stole car with child inside; 2-year-old is safe

More:Former supervisor at Navy depot sentenced for sexually assaulting subordinate

There will be a police motorcycle demonstrations and a firefighter competition.

There will be food, Passport game, waterslides, face painting and a foam pit. Critter Connections will have reptiles and small animals available to see as well.

Anyone interested in participating can contact Sgt. Montgomery pmontgomery@ycrpd.org for more information.

Northern York County Regional Police

Northern York County Regional Police and the municipalities they cover will host their 11th National Nigh Celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Union Fire and Hose Company located at 30 East Canal Street in Dover Borough.

Everything at the event is free of charge and is open to anyone living in Conewago Township, Dover Borough, Dover Township, Franklin Township, Heidelberg Township, Jackson Township, Manchester Township, Manheim Township, North Codorus Township, North York Borough and Paradise Township.

This year's event will include a community cookout and a free concert. Officers and staff will still be preparing and serving hamburgers and hot dogs. Additional food and snacks will be added as sponsors and vendors are confirmed.

Local Country singer Corina Rose will be performing on the bandstand. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music.

Businesses and organizations are welcome to set up displays and booths at the event. In keeping with our “Free” National Night Out, no sales can occur at the venue. You are welcome to hand out samples/publicity items.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The Northern York County Regional Police National Night Out Committee is seeking monetary sponsors for the various events. If you or your organization would like to donate to the event or if your organization or business wants to set up a booth, please contact Lt. John Migatulski or Diane Wales at 717-292-0542.

York City Police

York City residents can get out and meet their neighbors as well as law enforcement from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 for National Night Out. in neighborhoods all over the city.

The annual community-building event aims to strengthen the relationship between police and the community and build community camaraderie to help make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.

More:Police mull school shooting responses: 'What can I do to prevent this?'

More:Child abducted from Springettsbury Township found safe: Police

More:West York Borough Police seek suspect in drug-related shooting

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils with neighbors and police, many communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits with emergency personnel and more.

York City Police officers along with members of the department's command staff will be visiting block parties at different locations throughout the city. York City Fire Department personnel and city officials will be visiting these locations as well. Each location will have activities, music, food and entertainment.

Register your party if you want a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog or the department’s new therapy dogs Victory and Bennie. Organizers will need to provide coordinator contact information, site location, time of event and estimated attendance.

Residents who want to close a street or reserve a park for a National Night Out party must apply for a permit. That information is available at www.yorkcity.org.

For more information about National Night Out, contact Joan Henney, the police department's community outreach coordinator, at jhenney@yorkcity.org or call 717-812-8383.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.