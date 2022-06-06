Police mull school shooting responses: 'What can I do to prevent this?'

For Andrew Shaffer, a resource officer who walks the halls of Dover Area schools, the mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas, was disturbing for many reasons.

The Northern York County Regional officer has served in the district for three years, building relationships with students, staff and parents. In that role, the possibility of having to confront such a situation is ever-present.

But Shaffer also thinks about his wife, who is 20 weeks pregnant.

“I don’t want to say things like this make you think differently, but they do," he said as he walked the halls of the school. "As far as what can I do to prevent this from happening again, even though it wasn’t in my district."

Shaffer, like many others, can't help but wonder: What if Uvalde had happened a couple of years from now when his child was in school?

The tragic May 24 shooting at a Texas elementary school — which left 19 students and two teachers dead — sent shockwaves across the country and closer to home.

West York Borough Police Chief Matthew Millsaps took to Facebook to address some local concerns because many people contacted him about how the police would respond if this had been a local school.

He stressed the post wasn’t about the Texas shooting but rather to reassure the public his officers are specially trained and equipped to “find said person and kill them.”

His department won’t stop until the suspect is disarmed or surrendered. It will be considered an active threat until the person is stopped.

“OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY WILL BE TO SEEK OUT THE SHOOTER AND DROP THEM LIKE A BAD HABIT,” he wrote. “Case closed.”

Not 'teddy bears': The agency exists to be peacekeepers and protectors, not just to attend community events. One of the agency’s initiatives is to get out there, talk and work with people to create a safe and happy borough, he said.

He doesn’t want his agency to be thought of as “teddy bears.”

“People forget that bears have claws when they’re attacked,” he said, explaining that they also attack when their cubs are endangered.

York City Police Lt. Daniel Lentz said he hadn’t heard any concerns from the community but finds the shooting very unsettling.

“I’m not saying this would maybe never happen in York, but I don’t know what the circumstances were in Uvalde, but things … could be a little different here in York,” he said.

He agreed with Millsaps that his department would do whatever it takes, as well.

“That’s the response we have to provide,” he said, adding they will use deadly force if the threat is still attacking others.

A portion of proper management, he said, is to make sure the officers know how to respond to events like this. They stay sharp by having some officers participate in the county’s SWAT team, and the department trains twice a year. York City police will get a virtual reality system soon to train for active shooter situations and other events.

“I don’t think you can really overtrain,” he said, adding the department is always looking for more funding and more training.

Lentz said another tool the department uses is school police who are in constant communication with the school resource officers.

Ready for trouble: Pennsylvania Trooper Kevin Kochka said his department trains regularly, reads the reports of other shootings, and runs a table practice and drills with local schools.

Another key in training with the schools is communication. Kochka said during that kind of event there is a lot of communication and some of it could be misinterpreted. The troopers train school staff to make sure the teachers are prepared and can respond effectively.

Another measure is the first line of defense — securing the exterior and minimizing the risk inside the building.

Kochka stresses if teachers “see something, say something.” It is preferable to overreport issues than wait until something happens.

Shaffer said knowing the students is the biggest threat prevention possible because most of the shooters are students from the schools involved.

He has gotten a few tips students believed an adult should know, even if they weren't credible.

“I’d much rather somebody say something and it turns out to be the old lady walking her dog versus the alternatives,” he said.

He noted the Dover Area Elementary staff are more vigilant because they have to fend for their students a little more than students can fend for themselves.

Another piece for Shaffer is never keeping a routine: He may start his day in middle or elementary schools or he may start his day patrolling along the bus route. He will pop in cafeterias or classrooms to check in on the students. Or stop by a classroom to remind a teacher to keep their classroom door closed when they are near an exit.

“And it gives parents a sense of peace knowing somebody is there to protect their kids,” he said.

Shaffer thinks about what steps should be taken, such as learning from past events, to observe what went wrong to help secure the districts and make sure the right tools and people are in the right places.

Adding resources: Before the shooting, some local schools had taken steps toward filling some of those needs, such as Dover Area and Central York school boards who discussed budgeting for the next school year to hire more school resource officers. Dover Area School Board voted to raise taxes by 2.5% and add two school resource officers.

Some parents, including David Lash, police chief of Northern York County Regional, spoke in favor of adding those positions. Lash said the two officers' salaries take up about .39% of the budget and asked if the board was willing to risk the children's safety for that amount.

Central York had budgeted for an officer the previous year, but the position was not filled. Springettsbury Township Manager Mark Hodgkinson confirmed it was not because "an additional officer was not in the township's 2021 budget." The township and the district are still considering a solution to that issue.

Over the years, the school of thought and the tactics have changed, Lentz said, adding that is why it is important to stay on top of training.

“The bottom line is if there is an active shooter, you got to go in and address the threat,” he said.

Law enforcement officials will use any data and feedback they can get, including from recent events.

“It allows us to kind of, not Monday morning quarterback it, ... but just kind of like learn from it,” he said, explaining the information from the recent shooting will help police learn what went right or wrong.

Trooper Kochka said when something like this happens, “It is all hands on deck.”

Everyone who can respond will respond to help the primary police in that jurisdiction. If there isn’t a department there, or they are off duty, the state police will step in to run it.

Kochka said the high-ranking members will work together on this.

“The more brains, the better,” he said.

Kochka said the idea during lockdown drills was to sit and stay in the spot until the coast is clear. Over the years, it changed to run, hide or fight.

It was realized this training is important for the students for the rest of their lives.

“This is no longer a school skill, this is a life skill,” Kochka recalls hearing a teacher say.

He said this training goes beyond school. There could be a shooter in a movie theater or a restaurant and this training could help prepare the students for that event. If it doesn't, then the training failed.

Courts reporter Aimee Ambrose contributed to this report.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

