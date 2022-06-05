Child abducted from Springettsbury Township found safe: Police

Staff report

A 2-year-old girl who was abducted from Springettsbury Township Sunday afternoon has been recovered and is safe, police said.

Mya Campbell, 2, was is a car that was stolen from the Royal Farms on Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township, Springettsbury Township Police said. The car was stolen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police tweeted around 6:55 p.m, that Mya had been found and was safe.

State police said Mya was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, a white woman, 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. McKenzie was wearing a brown jacket.

McKenzie is driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 with Pennsylvania license plate LXG5500.

The Amber Alert was canceled, state police said.

