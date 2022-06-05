NEWS

2-year-old girl abducted from Springettsbury Township, Amber Alert issued

Staff report

An Amber Alert has been issued after a young girl was abducted in Springettsbury Township, police said.

Mya Campbell, 2, was last seen just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township. She is 2-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. She is Black and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress.

State police said Mya was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, a white woman, 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. McKenzie was wearing a brown jacket.

McKenzie is driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 with Pennsylvania license plate LXG5500. 

Anyone with any information is asked to called 911 immediately. 

Mya Campbell was allegedly abducted by Maria McKenzie on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

