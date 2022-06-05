2-year-old girl abducted from Springettsbury Township, Amber Alert issued

Staff report

An Amber Alert has been issued after a young girl was abducted in Springettsbury Township, police said.

Mya Campbell, 2, was last seen just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township. She is 2-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. She is Black and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress.

State police said Mya was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, a white woman, 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. McKenzie was wearing a brown jacket.

McKenzie is driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 with Pennsylvania license plate LXG5500.

Anyone with any information is asked to called 911 immediately.

