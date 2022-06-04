West York Borough Police seek suspect in drug-related shooting

West York Borough Police are seeking a 16-year-old suspect wanted in a drug-related shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for James D. Abney III of West Manchester Township on Friday, June 3, according to a news release from the department.

Abney is facing charges in a drug-related shooting incident that occurred May 19 on West Princess Street in West York.

Although Abney is 16, police intend to charge him as an adult.

Police are looking for information on his whereabouts. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

If you have information about where Abney is, contact the West York Borough Police at 717-854-1975 or submit a tip anonymously at www.westyorkcrimewatch.org.

