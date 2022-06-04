Still time to register kids for York City's Summer Parks Program

There's still time to sign up kids for York City's annual Summer Parks Program, which runs from June 20 through July 28.

The program will continue to accept applications until all spots are full. Registration is currently being accepted at Bantz Park, Allen Park, Arles Park and Memorial Park Complex.

The cost to register is a one-time fee of $75 for city residents and $100 nonresidents.

Fees cover breakfast, lunch, camp shirt as well as all field trips for the six-week duration of camp.

Applications can be found at www.yorkcity.org and at The City of York Public Works Department, 101 S. George St., 2nd floor, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

