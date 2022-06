York County Regional Police are searching for a 14-year-old who went missing on Friday.

Genevieve Adams, of York Township, may still be in the area, according to police, and to be on the look out for her.

If you have seen or if you know of Adams' whereabouts, contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259 or use the 911 system.

Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

