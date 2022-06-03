Route 15 road work to begin Friday, with a few schedule changes

The work schedule for bridge approach reconstruction on Route 15 just south of Clear Spring Road in York County has changed, PennDOT announced Friday.

The contractor will proceed as planned for this weekend, but work planned for the weekend beginning Friday, June 17, has changed to the weekend beginning Friday, June 10.

This work is part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

More:Walmart to bring fulfillment center — and 1,000 new jobs — to central Pa.

More:Pennsylvania Turnpike to close early Sunday morning for bridge construction

More:Central York back 'shocked' after getting major college offer following strong sophomore season

The around-the-clock work will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, with the contractor closing the northbound lane. The southbound lane will be closed starting at 7 p.m. with existing asphalt, concrete, and subbase will be removed from the right lanes and will be replaced with new subbase, asphalt base and binder. This work is expected to be completed by the evening of Sunday, June 5

This process will be repeated in the passing lanes on northbound and southbound Route 15 the weekend starting Friday, June 10. This part of the work was previously scheduled for the weekend starting Friday, June 17.

Paving will be performed at a later date. This work is weather permitting.

More:Slate Hill Road Bridge reopens after $2.4 million rehab project

More:Route 15 bridge construction to begin in June

The Route 15 project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.

Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County, and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.

This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.