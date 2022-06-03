Former York City Mayor Bracey named as YWCA York's new CEO

Former York City Mayor C. Kim Bracey will be the first African-American CEO in the 131-year history of YWCA York.

Bracey, who served as York City mayor from 2010 to 2018, was named to the position Thursday by the nonprofit's board of directors. She officially takes over as YWCA York CEO on July 5.

“I am incredibly excited to join the dynamic team of the YWCA York, and continue my career of community commitment to York County,” Bracey said, in a statement.

Bracey currently serves as the executive director of the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services, a position she has held for the past four and a half years. In this role she has created and directed the development of regulations, policies, and standards involving 2,560 local governments across Pennsylvania.

A York City native, Bracey was chosen after a nationwide search to fill the position. She will replace current CEO Jean Treuthart, who will retire from the organization after nearly eight years of service.

"We were searching for a CEO who would advance our mission in York County. Kim's passionate leadership lifted her to the top of the list. We are excited to support her in this new role. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the search committee which was comprised of board and community members,” said YWCA York Board of Directors President Kristy Bixler in a statement.

After serving in the United States Air Force for 10 years, Bracey returned to York City to serve a program manager of the Crispus Attucks YouthBuild program. She later served as the president of the South George Street Community Partnership.

“The YWCA York is a storied, legacy institution impacting lives daily in our York community," Bracey said. "I am so honored to assume the role of the CEO and I look forward to continuing the important work ahead, and to further embody the YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women.”

