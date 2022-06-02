Storms with high winds, large hail possible in York County on Thursday

The National Weather Service in State College expects widely scattered severe thunderstorms to pass through York County on Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher are predicted, and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter is possible in the afternoon and evening.

Rain amounts of one to two inches per hour are also possible.

Those severe storms will give way to sunny weather for the weekend and cooler temperatures. Friday is expected to have a high temperature of 76 and a low of 56. Saturday, a high of 76 is expected with a low of 53.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 and a low of 58.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

