One restaurant at Revs stadium out of compliance in health inspection

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected May 25, 2022

HILLY PRETZEL FACTORY - 5 BROOKS ROBINSON WAY - York, PA 17401

Cooking trays, a food contact surface, was observed to need to be replaced. Discarded.

Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food stored open with no covering in the dry storage food hopper

Observed all cooking equipment with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed single-service, stored uncovered and not inverted. Inside of cup is dirty from not being inverted and uncovered.

