Man sentenced to 25 years for child porn involving York County teen

A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography involving a York County teen.

David Serrano-Munoz's sentence also included a 10-year term of supervised release, which will follow the term of imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

The sentencing comes five years after Serrano-Munoz was indicted on federal charges in July of 2017 of production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to his indictment at the time, Serrano-Munoz coerced a York County teen to send him images in February of 2017. The indictment alleged he also transported child pornography between January and April of 2017.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

In April of 2017, Pennsylvania State Police filed local charges alleging Serrano-Munoz targeted and abused a Shrewsbury teenager who ran away from her foster home. Serrano-Munoz was also accused of having sex with the girl, giving her multiple tattoos and directing her to create child pornography, according to police allegations.

The federal charges were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

