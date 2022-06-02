Man choked girlfriend, threw her to ground at business, police say

A 28-year-old Dover Township man was charged in an assault of his girlfriend that included choking her and throwing her to the ground, police said.

Mason Matthew Ulrich, of the 3000 block of Bornt Drive, was charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor, in the assault of his girlfriend on May 17.

West Manchester Township Police filed the charges May 18 with District Judge Keith Albright.

More:Storms with high winds, large hail possible in York County on Thursday

More:York City Police seek man for questioning in woman's stabbing death

More:Man gets maximum sentence for assault of woman who was shot, run over, left for dead

According to charging documents, police were dispatched to a Turkey Hill convenience store at Carlisle and Emig Hill roads around midnight. His girlfriend told police that Ulrich had choked her and thrown her to the ground.

She originally had gone to B&B Rentals in the 2300 block of West Market Street to meet Ulrich around 11 p.m., where he eventually showed up.

An argument ensued. She alleged that Ulrich was acting strangely and claimed he was God and told her to bow down to him and get on the ground.

The woman then stated Ulrich grabbed her by the throat to the point where she could not breathe and gasped for air. She also stated that Ulrich slammed her to the ground, and she was able to get up and escape before contacting police.

The woman told police Ulrich was having mental health issues and also using narcotics.

The charging document also said she didn't want to press charges against Ulrich, so the investigating officer did because of the nature of the incident.

Ulrich was still in York County Prison on Thursday after being unable to raise $25,000 bail. A bail hearing is set in Albright's court at 8:30 a.m. Friday. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 11 a.m. June 28, also in Albright's court.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.