Autopsy on man found in Susquehanna River inconclusive

An autopsy done Wednesday on a 61-year-old man found in the Susquehanna River Memorial Day was inconclusive, the coroner announced.

A preliminary autopsy report released by the York County Corner's Office said more testing will have to be done to determine the manner in which Craig Sellers died and what caused his death.

The autopsy was done at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Sellers, whose last known residence was in Dauphin County, was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day in the river. The occupants of a passing boat attempted to rescue and resuscitate Sellers, and EMS was dispatched to the area, but he could not be revived.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the Goldsboro Marina in Goldsboro, where Deputy Coroner Molly York certified the death.

Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg are investigating the death.

