Coroner identifies man who died in suspected drowning in Susquehanna River

A 61-year-old man who died in a suspected drowning in the Susquehanna River on Monday has been identified.

Craig Sellers, whose last known residence was in Dauphin County, was found unresponsive in an area of the river around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. The occupants of a passing boat attempted to rescue and resuscitate Sellers, and EMS was also dispatched to the area, but he could not be revived.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the Goldsboro Marina in Goldsboro, where Deputy Coroner Molly York certified the death.

Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg are investigating the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

