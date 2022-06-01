Slate Hill Road Bridge reopens after $2.4 million rehab project

After being closed for more than a year, the Slate Hill Road Bridge is open for travel again.

The bridge, which connects York and Cumberland counties in Fairview Township, was closed in February 2021 after a safety inspection found that several components of the bridge were in poor condition and that it was being used by overweight vehicles.

It cost $2.4 million to rehabilitate the old bridge, which was originally built for $1,700 between 1859 and 1860. The cost of the rehab project was split between York and Cumberland counties and was approved last April.

The rehabilitation is expected to add another 50 years of life to the bridge, project manager C.S. Davidson Inc. said in a statement.

C.S. Davidson, which serves as York County's bridge engineer, began design work for the restoration in 2018. Company workers then observed continued structural deterioration during annual bridge inspections that finally forced it to be closed.

Although the bridge had several issues, the primary problems were settlement and water damage. The arches had settled and twisted, which caused cracking, and stones had settled toward the stream.

The engineering company took steps to preserve the structural integrity of the bridge and its appearance, especially since it is eligible to be placed on the National Historic Register.

Because of the historical value and environmental concerns, the project was a collaboration between C.S. Davidson and the Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Historic Museum Commission.

