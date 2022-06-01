Heat closes Martin Library until Monday

Summer reading will have to wait a little while, for adults anyway.

Martin Library, located at 159 E. Market St. in York City, will be closed until Monday because of increased temperatures inside the building, York County Libraries announced Wednesday.

Only the children's center in the library is open for now because the building is under construction. but adult readers can order books to pick up when the library is open.

Patrons can pick up SummerQuest materials for children and teens at any of the other 12 libraries. The summer reading program is kicking off with events from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Kreutz Creek Library, Glatfelter Library or Jacobus Community Park.

Get more information about SummerQuest at yorklibraries.org.

