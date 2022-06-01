DUI arrests down, overall citations up over Memorial Day holiday

Pennsylvania State Police reported fewer DUI arrests over the Memorial Day weekend than they did during the same time last year.

Data released by state police Wednesday showed 526 DUI arrests made by troopers over the four-day period Friday through Monday, compared to the 596 arrests made in 2021.

There were only three deaths reported over the holiday due to vehicle crashes investigated by state police. That is down from the eight reported in 2021.

Overall this year, state police reported 775 crashes, down from the 844 reported in 2021. Of those crashes, 66 were alcohol related, which is up three from 2021. There were 191 people injured in those crashes, up from 183 in 2021.

Alcohol was not a factor in any fatal crashes either year.

Troop J in York County reported 36 crashes over the holiday weekend, none fatal. There were 13 people injured in those crashes, and four of those wrecks were alcohol related.

There were 56 DUI arrests made by Troop J over the holiday. They handed out 333 speeding tickets, five for child safety seat violations, 22 for seat belt violations and 15 seat belt warnings, and 557 for other violations.

Statewide, troopers cited more motorists for other traffic violations this year than they did in 2021.

They handed out 9,905 speeding tickets, up from the 9,624 they passed out in 2021.

Child safety seat violations were up significantly. Troopers cited 233 motorists with child safety seat violations, up from the 144 they handed out statewide last year.

Tickets for safety belt violations were up slightly. There were 1,080 motorists ticketed for not wearing seat belts, compared to 1,025 cited last year.

There were 16,616 citations handed out in the state for other violations, up from 13,880 given out last year.

