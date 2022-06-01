Dog owner resorts to billboard to find missing dog lost with stolen car

An electronic billboard is the latest tool added to help find a missing dog that was taken with a stolen car in downtown York City a few weeks ago.

Wilder, a 5-year-old Border Collie mix, was in Sam Fullam's Audi Q5 when the car was stolen from Continental Square. The car was eventually found in Philadelphia with no sign of Wilder.

Fullam searched from York to Philadelphia and points in between to find her beloved pet using leads from social media. The electronic billboard on Queen Street in York City with the information on how to contact her went up on Tuesday.

"A woman that has been very helpful to me," Fullam said. "She's part of the Facebook group and has helped me with managing with all the logistics and things that are happening, she contacted [the billboard company]."

Lamar, the billboard company, volunteered to put up Wilder's information for free, Fullam said.

"Lamar was actually super kind and they were like we would like to put one up for you at no cost in a really high-traffic area heading toward York City," she said.

As the search has gone along, Fullam said they had been considering getting three or four billboards between York and Philadelphia just on the possible routes the car thieves may have taken when they stole her car.

Fullam is grateful for the help the billboard company offered along with all the other help she has received since Wilder was taken which has also included a number of online leads as well as footwork searching.

"The power of social media has been so amazing during this whole ordeal," she said, "but I also know that there are so many people that don't use social media and we have to have other ways for people to get eyes on him. This is a really wonderful way that really puts no work on my end. It's nice at this point."

Fullam said there has been a possible sighting of Wilder last Friday morning, which was captured on video and shared on the "Find Wilder" Facebook group.

"We're 90 percent sure that it was him," she said. "It was hard to tell because the video was at night time and you really can't see in color. I believe he was caught on a camera in Windsor near Windsor Wonderland. Since then, we've heard from two other folks who called me directly with sightings."

The hardest thing to figure out throughout this, Fullam said, is to figure out which leads are legitimate and which aren't. With the information received, they have been able to map out which way he may be heading.

"We believe, if that was him, that he is somewhere between that Windsor Wonderland Park and Hellam," she said. "So, we are figuring somewhere in eastern York County."

Another woman that is part of the Find Wilder group set up a GoFundMe account to help with costs involved. Fullam said she has not used any of those funds.

"I hope that I don't have to touch it at all," she said. "It's nice to have there if does get to the point where I do need help, I know that there is some money there. My hope is that I can refund all of that money with the click of a button."

It was set up as another way for people to help, Fullam said.

"It's there because people really want to be helpful," she said. "It feels nice for people if they can't post flyers or be looking or they aren't from the area, it gives them a way to be involved."

Prior to his disappearance, Wilder was wearing a chain collar with a green harness. He also had a rainbow pastel leash connected to his harness. Anyone who spots Wilder should immediately call 911 or animal control with the exact time and location.

Additionally, Fullam has sought tips from the general public via flyers she' distributed and the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/704736000866417.

