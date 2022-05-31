Man dies after passersby try to rescue him from Susquehanna River

Staff report

A man died after being found unresponsive in the Susquehanna River in Goldsboro on Monday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office was called to the Goldsboro Marina in the first block of North River Street around 6 p.m. Monday, the coroner said in a news release.

People in a passing boat saw an unresponsive man near the river and tried to rescue and resuscitate him. EMS was called, but the efforts failed, and the man was declared dead at 5:57 p.m., the coroner said.

Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg are investigating the death, the release said.

The man has been identified, and his name will be released after family members have been notified, the coroner said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

