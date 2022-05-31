'Erin, you did not deserve this': Hundreds honor slain Central York teacher

Princess Gabriel had a simple question Monday night: How many irreplaceable people need to die before we realize changes need to be made?

“We don’t deserve to have this Erin-shaped hole in our chest for the rest of our lives,” said Gabriel, a 2021 Central York High School graduate, as she remembered her slain teacher.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday night to mourn Erin Walker, a social studies teacher who was gunned down by her neighbor in an apparent dispute over a shed. Students, friends and colleagues shared memories of Walker, wrote letters to her family and released balloons as part of the memorial.

More:York Academy celebrates inaugural graduation ceremony with Class of 2022

More:York Water Co. seeks 33% rate increase: What this means for you

More:York County cyclist on life support after beaten with own bike: Report

Many of the mourners promised they would be there for Walker’s daughter Charlea, make sure she gets the life she is owed and knows who her mother was.

Gabriel said she knows death is inevitable but Charlea does not deserve to grow up without her mother. She hated what happened to her teacher and hopes everyone will honor Walker’s memory by “breaking the cycle" of gun violence.

Walker was the “best of us,” she said, and everyone will carry a piece of Walker in their hearts.

“I vow to you Erin to win the game of life for us both,” said Krysta Sensbaugh, one of Walker’s best friends.

She said there are no easy answers and so many questions.

“Erin, you did not deserve this and you did nothing wrong,” she said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Before leading a prayer, pastor Justin Thomas said: “You're either coming out of a storm, you’re either in the middle of the storm, or there’s a storm right around the corner. And right now, we’re in the middle of the storm.”

Everyone is experiencing a different storm, he added: sadness, anger, shock or anxiety while they mourn.

Recent graduate James Jackson wanted everyone to take a page out of Walker’s book — be there for everyone else and be the light in the darkness.

Former student Kennedy Glassmeyer found a text where Walker wished her daughter grew up to have a heart like Glassmeyer. But Glassmeyer hopes Charlea grows up to be like her mother.

“I hope that I grow up to have a heart like yours, so big that nobody could ever possibly break it,” she said, adding she will keep Walker’s memory alive for her and Charlea.

Jacobi Baker said she taught him if it was meant to be, it will. He also learned to always believe in himself and that it is OK to lean on loved ones during hard times. The last time he spoke to her, he cried. He recalled Walker giving him a big hug, a tissue and didn’t let anyone else see him cry.

Organizer Kayla Seidenstricker said this past week opened her eyes. She watched a community grow to love one another more. She said life won't be the same without Walker.

“As we all know, Walker bleeds orange and black," organizer Nick Basile said. "Ms. Walker is Central and nobody can take that away from her.”

Walker was loved for her oversized jackets, selflessness and walking around without shoes, he said. She taught everyone how to care, love, be themselves and be a panther.

“You always say how you wanted to leave your mark on this world, Walk," Basile said. "Just take a look here, you did just that. You have left your mark on this world."

After the speeches, a video played where people said what Walker was to them. Each person said she was the biggest advocate, always had everyone’s back, an amazing person, an open and honest human being, a positive influence and an original. They said she was irreplaceable and one of a kind.

More:Multi-agency York County CARE Team always ready

More:National Night Out in York City set for Aug. 2

More:York State Fair: Lineup, ticket prices and everything else you need to know

Basile asked attendees to light up their glowsticks and turn on any lights they had, including on their phones. He said Nasa and Walker have to be able to see them.

Organizers played a video of Charlea counting down before releasing biodegradable balloons.

Basile closed out the memorial by announcing James Cater and Seidenstricker are the first recipients of the scholarship made in Erin Walker’s memory. The scholarship is for very involved varsity athletes like her.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.