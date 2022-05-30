Hot weather this week means change for trash collection times

York County will see another preview of summer this week, with temperatures hitting the 90s through Wednesday.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high of 93 and low of 71, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be even hotter, with more sun and a high of 94. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a low of 68, the forecast said.

Thursday will cool off a bit, with showers possible. The high will be 83 and the low 61, the NWS said.

All this will mean another change for garbage pickup times for York City residents this week thanks to the holiday and hot summer-like temperatures.

First, all collections are delayed by one day after services were closed for Memorial Day on Monday.

Residents who normally have trash picked up on Mondays and Thursdays will be pushed back a day to Tuesday and Friday this week, the York City Public Works Department said in a news release. Those who normally have collections on Tuesdays and Fridays will get picked up on Wednesday and Saturday this week.

On top of that, collection times will begin one hour earlier, at 5 a.m., on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, the release states.

The release points out that staff who do physical labor outdoors face increased health risks while working in extreme heat, humidity and sun exposure. The conditions can cause issues heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The public works release recommends residents place their garbage outside for pickup the evening before early-collection days.

