'Trespasser' assault: Coroner rules death a homicide

A 35-year-old man accused of trespassing died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head, according to an autopsy report released Friday by the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office ruled the manner of death was homicide.

Zachary Young was confronted by a group of people Wednesday night after reportedly trespassing on someone else's property in the 200 block of West Jackson Street in York City, police said. Young allegedly was assaulted by the group, which had been alerted to the trespassing by a witness.

Young was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died at 11:41 p.m.

The autopsy was performed Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information about the incident, can submit an anonymous tip to the York City Police Department through the CRIMEWATCH app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be sent by email to abaez@yorkcity.org or through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or by calling the police directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

