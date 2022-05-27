York County man concealed $125,000 inheritance during bankruptcy: Prosecutors

A York County man received three years probation from a federal judge for concealing assets during a bankruptcy proceeding five years ago.

Christopher Gambrill, 46, of Windsor, was also ordered to pay a $7,200 fine.

Gambrill was indicted by a federal grand jury in April of 2021 for concealing a $125,000 inheritance from the bankruptcy trustee and creditors while he was a petitioner in a bankruptcy proceeding in 2016 and 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

His bankruptcy petition was ultimately dismissed, and none of his debts were discharged. The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

Gambrill was charged originally with the felony of concealment of bankruptcy assets.

The maximum possible sentence Gambrill could have received for the charge is five years in federal prison.

