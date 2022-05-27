Peach Bottom emergency warning system test planned June 1

A full-volume test of the emergency warning system surrounding the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be done at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This is one of two tests of the system done by Constellation during the course of a year. The other test is done in December.

More:Potassium iodide, which can protect you from radiation, is trending. Here's why

More:Hopewell Township man dies after fall from second-story balcony

More:Retired educator discovers a new passion — beauty pageants

The Peach Bottom emergency warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.

County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in the event of any emergency, including severe weather.

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County is home to two boiling water reactors, capable of powering more than 2.25 million homes and businesses. Both reactors began commercial operation in 1974.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.