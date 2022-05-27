Flood watch issued for York, surrounding counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for York and surrounding counties starting at 2 p.m. Friday and continuing through this evening.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Heavy showers and possible thunderstorms could drop between 1 and 2 inches of rain in just 30 to 60 minutes. A few locations could see rainfall totals in excess of 3 inches this afternoon and evening.

Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are possible Friday afternoon and evening. An isolated weak, short-lived tornado is also possible.

