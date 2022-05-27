Documents detail child porn charges against York County man

Documents charging a 41-year-old York County man with possession of child pornography go into more detail about the investigation that led to his arrest.

James Sheaf IV, 41, of Glen Rock, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children/child pornography possession, which is a second-degree felony.

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Anthony Reppert was conducting an undercover operation as part of task force investigating internet crimes against children, the charging documents said. The undercover operation involved investigating those using a Peer to Peer file sharing program to possess and share child pornography.

On Nov. 17, 2021, he encountered someone trying to download a file previously known to be child pornography, Reppert said in the charging document

An IP address from the computer sharing or possessing the file led Reppert to Sheaf's home address, according to court documents.

On March 29, a search warrant was executed on Sheaf's home and a custom-built desktop computer was seized. According to the charging document, a forensic examination of the computer uncovered 931 picture files and two video files that depicted apparent child pornography involving individuals under the age of 18 in various states of undress as well as performing sex acts.

Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 dollars unsecured and Sheaf was released pending a preliminary hearing scheduled June 9.

