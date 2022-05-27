Coroner IDs man killed after alleged trespassing incident in York City

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after an alleged assault by a group of people who had accused him of trespassing.

Zachary Young, 35, died at WellSpan York Hospital at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, about an hour after the attack in the 200 block of West Jackson Street in York City.

His name was released by the York County Coroner's Office late Thursday afternoon.

Police initially were dispatched to the scene for a report of a suspicious person trespassing. A witness caused the trespasser to run away, and that person alerted a group of unknown individuals to stop the trespasser, police said.

That group confronted Young and assaulted him before they fled the scene, according to police.

York City Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The York County Coroner's Office said this is the 17th homicide in York County this year, with 11 of those occurring in York City.

An autopsy on the man will be performed at 8 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information about the incident, can submit an anonymous tip to the York City Police Department through the CRIMEWATCH app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be sent by email to abaez@yorkcity.org or through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or by calling the police directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

