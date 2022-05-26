York County man arrested for possession of child porn: state police

A York County man faces charges related to the possession of child pornography, the state police said.

James Sheaf IV, 41, of Glen Rock Borough, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children / child pornography possession, which is a second-degree felony.

The investigation that led to the charges was done by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Task Force. It began with a proactive investigation by Corporal Anthony Reppert into the dissemination of child pornography on file sharing networks.

On March 29, a search warrant was executed on Sheaf's home. Electronic devices were seized and later examined, state police said.

Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 dollars unsecured and Sheaf was released pending a preliminary hearing scheduled June 9.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

