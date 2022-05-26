York City garbage collection to be delayed a day for Memorial Day holiday
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
Garbage collection in York City will be delayed a day because of the Memorial Day holiday Monday.
All regular curbside collections, that includes trash, recycling and yard waste, will be delayed one day.
For specific questions, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.
All York City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
