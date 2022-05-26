National Night Out in York City set for Aug. 2

York City residents can get out and meet their neighbors as well as law enforcement Aug. 2 for National Night Out.

Sponsored by the York City Police Department, the event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. in neighborhoods all over the city.

The annual community-building event aims to strengthen the relationship between police and the community and build community camaraderie to help make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils with neighbors and police, many communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits with emergency personnel and more.

York City Police officers along with members of the department's command staff will be visiting block parties at different locations throughout the city. York City Fire Department personnel and city officials will be visiting these locations as well. Each location will have activities, music, food and entertainment.

Register your party if you want a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog or the department’s new therapy dogs Victory and Bennie. Organizers will need to provide coordinator contact information, site location, time of event and estimated attendance.

Residents who want to close a street or reserve a park for a National Night Out party must apply for a permit. That information is available at www.yorkcity.org.

For more information about National Night Out, contact Joan Henney, the police department's community outreach coordinator, at jhenney@yorkcity.org or call 717-812-8383.

