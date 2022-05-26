Motorists beware: Police plan to be out in force Memorial Day weekend

With Memorial Day weekend coming, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Highway Safety Network are working together with municipal police departments and others to participate in the National "Click It Or Ticket" Enforcement Mobilization through June 5.

In 2021 there were 12,672 crashes in Pennsylvania where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 378 fatalities. In 2020, it is estimated that 94% of unbelted occupants, or 305 people, were killed in crashes could have survived if they had been buckled up.

State police data from 2021 indicated during the four-day Memorial Day weekend, troopers investigated 844 crashes that resulted in eight fatalities and 183 injuries. State Police also cited 1,025 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued 144 tickets for not securing children in safety seats.

Pennsylvania law requires any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Children under the age of 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of 4 must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until their eighth birthday.

In addition to adopting a zero-tolerance approach toward violators, troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will offer car seat fittings and inspections throughout Pennsylvania, helping ensure that car seats are in good working condition, installed properly, and free from recalls.

A complete list of child passenger seat fitting stations is available at psp.pa.gov.

