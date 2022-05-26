Memorial Day weekend forecast: Don't be discouraged by the start

Weather for the long Memorial Day weekend will start out rainy but will give way to clearing skies the rest of the holiday.

After an expected high of 66 Thursday, patchy drizzle between 9 p.m. and midnight will begin with a chance of showers after midnight. The low Thursday night will be 65 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

On Friday, expect showers with a chance of thunderstorm after noon. There is a 90 percent chance of rain Friday with rainfall amounts expected between a quarter to half an inch. High is expected to be 75 degrees, with wind gusting up to 21 mph.

Friday night, there is an 80 percent chance of rain, with a possible thunderstorm before 10 p.m. Thunderstorms and rain are possible from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. New rainfall could amount to tenth of an inch to a quarter inch, with the possibility of more during thunderstorms. A low of 61 degrees is expected, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

There's a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday, mainly between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A high near 74 is expect, with a low of 57 on Saturday night.

The sun comes out on Sunday with a high near 80 and a low of 61 Sunday night.

Memorial Day is expected to be clear with a high near 86 and low of 66.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

