Man dies after group confronts, assaults him for trespassing

York City Police are investigating an incident that led to a 35-year-old man's death.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Jackson Street. Police were dispatched to the scene for a report of a suspicious person trespassing. A witness caused the trespasser to run away and alerted a group of unknown individuals to stop the trespasser, police said.

That group confronted the man and assaulted him before they fled the scene.

More:'Watch me': Former Northern Regionalchief charged with DUI, leaving crash scene

More:Man shot in York City was fifth wounded in three shootings within 12 hours

More:One York-area restaurant had 20 violations in latest inspection

When officers and emergency workers arrived, they treated the injured man. He was then transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:41 p.m. Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman of the York County Coroner's Office certified the death.

York City Police detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

The York County Coroner's Office said this is the 17th homicide in York County this year, with 11 of those occurring in York City.

An autopsy on the man will be performed at 8 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. His name will be released after family members have been notified, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information about the incident, can submit an anonymous tip to the York City Police Department through the CRIMEWATCH app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be sent by email to abaez@yorkcity.org or through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or by calling the police directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.