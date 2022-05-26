'He did not want to shoot': Man charged after Walmart confrontation led to gunfire

An incident at a York County Walmart last weekend escalated from a confrontation between one man with a box cutter and another with a gun, police said.

The result: The first guy took a bullet to the arm, and the alleged gunman, Pedro Rosado Fernandez, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

Rosado Fernandez, 32, of Dover Township, went to the Newberry Township store with a woman and a child to shop Sunday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint. While they were there, another man — Raphet Huertas — and a person with him walked into the store and found the family in an aisle near the back.

The woman with Rosado Fernandez told police Huertas had texted her throughout the day asking to see their child. She replied to one text around 4 p.m., telling him they were at the Walmart. He replied about a half-hour later, saying he was at the store, the document shows.

After reaching them, police said Huertas is seen in store security video holding a box cutter at his side as he moves toward Rosado Fernandez and the woman, according to the complaint.

Rosado Fernandez stepped between them, and Huertas apparently backed off a bit. Rosado Fernandez next pulled a 9mm handgun from a bag and pointed it at Huertas. The gun fired, police said, and the bullet struck Huertas in the arm.

In a statement to police, he allegedly indicated the shooting was unintentional.

"Rosado Fernandez said that he did not want to shoot Huertas but when he was pointing the gun at Huertas," police stated in the complaint. "Huertas grabbed the gun causing him to pull the trigger."

Bystanders came to Huertas’ aid and tied a tourniquet around his arm, police said.

Police noted in the complaint that Rosado Fernandez asked someone to call 9-1-1, identified himself to store staff as the shooter. He waited at the scene for police to arrive.

Rosado Fernandez was arrested and jailed after police responded to the incident. Court documents indicate he was released from the York County Prison on an unsecured $25,000 bail Monday.

He’s scheduled to appear at a magisterial district court for a preliminary hearing June 22.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.